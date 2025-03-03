Left Menu

FIFA Lifts Suspension on Pakistan Football Federation: A New Dawn for Pakistani Soccer

FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after it conformed to constitutional amendments validated by FIFA and the AFC. This decision enables Pakistan to participate in the Asian Cup qualifiers. The PFF has also reappointed Stephen Constantine as coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:26 IST
FIFA Lifts Suspension on Pakistan Football Federation: A New Dawn for Pakistani Soccer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move for Pakistani soccer, FIFA has officially lifted its suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), following the federation's adherence to important constitutional amendments approved by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The amendments were approved at a crucial congress in Lahore, effectively meeting the requirements set by FIFA for the lifting of the suspension imposed in February 2025. The decision restores Pakistan's eligibility to participate in global and continental competitions, including the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers.

The PFF has taken this opportunity to reappoint coach Stephen Constantine, who has a history of success with the team, including a landmark victory in a World Cup qualifying round. The changes signal a fresh chapter for Pakistani football on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025