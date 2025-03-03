FIFA Lifts Suspension on Pakistan Football Federation: A New Dawn for Pakistani Soccer

In a pivotal move for Pakistani soccer, FIFA has officially lifted its suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), following the federation's adherence to important constitutional amendments approved by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The amendments were approved at a crucial congress in Lahore, effectively meeting the requirements set by FIFA for the lifting of the suspension imposed in February 2025. The decision restores Pakistan's eligibility to participate in global and continental competitions, including the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers.

The PFF has taken this opportunity to reappoint coach Stephen Constantine, who has a history of success with the team, including a landmark victory in a World Cup qualifying round. The changes signal a fresh chapter for Pakistani football on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)