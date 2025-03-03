Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Stands Up for Rohit Sharma Amid Fitness Criticism

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh defends Indian captain Rohit Sharma against fitness-related comments by Congress's Shama Mohamed, stating no one has the right to make such judgments. The Congress distanced itself from the remarks, emphasizing respect for sporting icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:19 IST
Harbhajan Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a staunch defense of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lambasted Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks regarding Sharma's fitness. Harbhajan asserted that no one possesses the authority to pass judgments on Sharma's physical condition, underscoring his enduring dedication to the national team.

Highlighting Sharma's leadership and fitness credentials, Harbhajan stated, "Rohit is managing the team with a fighting spirit in Dubai and has passed all necessary fitness tests. To play and lead a team like India requires meeting stringent fitness standards." He challenged the legitimacy of Mohamed's remarks and questioned her expertise in sports fitness standards.

The comments sparked political backlash, with leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party condemning Mohamed's statements. The Indian National Congress distanced itself from her remarks, clarifying that they do not reflect the party's position and emphasizing their respect for sporting legends.

Despite deleting her controversial social media post, Shama Mohamed stood by her right to express opinions on fitness, clarifying that her comments were not body-shaming but rather concerns about a sportsperson's requisite fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

