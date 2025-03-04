Left Menu

San Diego FC Stands Against Homophobic Chant at Home Match

San Diego FC is taking decisive action to discourage fans from using a homophobic chant at matches, an issue that arose during their inaugural home game. The club emphasizes inclusivity and respect as core values and is preparing a plan to prevent further incidents ahead of their next match.

San Diego FC is actively working to prevent the recurrence of a homophobic chant that disrupted their inaugural home game last weekend. The Major League Soccer expansion club made its stance clear in a statement released on Monday, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity and respect within their community.

The notorious chant, which marred the scoreless draw against St. Louis City at Snapdragon Stadium, is a common occurrence at Mexican national team matches and has been met with sanctions from FIFA. The offensive chant occurred three times in the second half of the match, prompting immediate condemnation from the club and its fans.

Head coach Mikey Varas and sporting director Tyler Heaps expressed their disapproval, with Varas stating that fans who continue to engage in the chant are not welcome at future matches. The club plans to implement a detailed strategy to address the behavior before their upcoming match against Columbus on March 15, reinforcing their dedication to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all.

