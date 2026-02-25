Keralam Renaming Spurs Mixed Reactions Amid Heritage Respect Debate

The Union Cabinet's latest decision to rename Kerala as 'Keralam' has sparked a fresh debate about cultural identity and political priorities. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla applauded the initiative, arguing it demonstrates respect for Indian heritage, a hallmark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Poonawalla accused the opposition of clinging to a 'slave mentality' for protesting such changes, which he suggests are overdue acknowledgments of native cultural sentiments. This renaming follows a series of similar efforts by Modi's government, including the transformation of Rajpath to Kartavyapath in New Delhi.

Reactions to this decision have been polarized across the political landscape. While BJP leaders like V Muraleedharan praise the emphasis on Malayalam significance, figures like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor critique the initiative for prioritizing name changes over substantial state development. West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite congratulating Kerala, pointedly reminded the Centre of her state's stalled renaming proposal, accusing the BJP of bias. The debate underscores ongoing tensions between symbolic cultural gestures and demands for tangible governance.