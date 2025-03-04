A Clash of Equals: New Zealand vs South Africa in Champions Trophy Semifinal

New Zealand and South Africa, both known for past underperformance in ICC events, will meet in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Each team has the talent but seeks to overcome reputations of underachievement in key tournaments.

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner and bolstered by Kane Williamson's return to form, aims to capitalize on past triumphs over South Africa. With a robust batting lineup and a potent spin arsenal, they are confident despite recent setbacks against India.

Meanwhile, South Africa enters the match with a strong squad, featuring stars like Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma. Despite recent struggles in ODIs, their comprehensive bowling unit poses a formidable challenge. As both teams prepare for the knockout clash, the semifinals promise a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)