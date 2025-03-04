Left Menu

Cyclone Alfred Forces Major Sporting Events to Pause in Australia

Cyclone Alfred, expected to hit Australia's east coast, has led to the cancellation of numerous sporting events, including the Ladies European Tour's WPGA Championship, AFL's season-opening matches, and various rugby and soccer games. Authorities prioritize safety as intense rainfall and flood warnings ensue.

Updated: 04-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:32 IST
A severe weather event, Cyclone Alfred, approaching Australia's east coast, has caused significant disruptions in the sporting calendar. Organizers of the WPGA Championship, slated to take place on the Gold Coast, have called off the event due to forecasts of extreme wind and potential flooding.

The AFL, Australia's preeminent Australian Rules football league, announced the postponement of two matches, emphasizing the priority of health and safety for players and the community. Notable among these is the postponement of the season opener between Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats.

In an abundance of caution, additional sports like rugby and soccer have also rescheduled or moved games. With Cyclone Alfred predicted to make landfall by Thursday or Friday, officials continue to place emphasis on public safety amidst predictions of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

