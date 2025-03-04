Left Menu

Dutch Legend Taeke Taekema Boosts Indian Women's Hockey Dreams

The Indian women's hockey team has enlisted legendary Dutch dragflicker Taeke Taekema to improve its dragflick skills ahead of the 2028 Olympics. Taekema's expertise is expected to enhance the technical abilities of players like Deepika and Manisha. The training focuses on improving dragflick accuracy and overall penalty-corner conversions.

The Indian women's hockey team has secured the expertise of Dutch dragflick legend Taeke Taekema on a short-term basis, aiming to refine their skills ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Taekema, who conducted a seven-day camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of India's FIH Pro League campaign, focused on honing technical skills with Indian dragflickers, including promising talents like Deepika and Manisha.

Under the guidance of Chief Coach Harendra Singh, the initiative aims to develop these players into world-class dragflickers, enhancing their penalty corner conversions. Taekema's involvement is poised to bring a new level of precision and expertise to the team, which aspires to compete at the highest global standards.

