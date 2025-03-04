Left Menu

PCB's Strategic Moves: Aaqib Javed's Interim Role and Leadership Overhaul

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) retains Aaqib Javed as interim head coach for the New Zealand white-ball tour due to time constraints. Future leadership sees Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan leading the T20 squad, while Mohammad Rizwan heads the ODI team, amid broader strategic changes in coaching and management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended Aaqib Javed's tenure as interim head coach for the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand, citing time constraints following the Champions Trophy. An official confirmed ongoing efforts to appoint a permanent head coach before the World Test Championship cycle begins in August.

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha takes the helm as T20I captain, with Shadab Khan as vice-captain, targeting the 2025 ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup and 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Salman previously led Pakistan to a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe in a T20I series.

MD Mohammad Rizwan will continue leading the ODI side, as the team gears up for the 2027 World Cup in Southern Africa. Injuries have sidelined openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub for the New Zealand tour, but they're expected to return for the Pakistan Super League in April.

