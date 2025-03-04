Aaqib Javed Calls for Consistency in Pakistan Cricket Amidst Setbacks

Pakistan's interim cricket coach and national selector, Aaqib Javed, has voiced his concerns over the lack of consistency and continuity in the country's cricket administration. He criticized players for neglecting four-day domestic games essential for developing skills.

The team faced setbacks, exiting early from the Champions Trophy after defeats by New Zealand and India. Aaqib stressed that the frequent changes in captains, coaches, and board chairpersons adversely impact team performance.

Addressing a media conference, Javed stressed the importance of domestic gameplay. He pointed out that relying heavily on T20 matches hampers players' readiness for Tests and ODIs. He also noted inadequate bowling pressure as a factor in Pakistan's struggles against India.

