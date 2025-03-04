Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting with Record Catch in Thrilling ODI Clash

In a spectacular display of skill and agility, India's cricketing luminary Virat Kohli has overtaken Australia's Ricky Ponting in the record books for the most catches taken by a fielder in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The landmark achievement came during the fiercely contested Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Kohli, now second only to Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, showcased his athletic prowess by taking two critical catches as India dismissed Australia for a modest 264 runs. In a career spanning 301 matches, Kohli's catch tally stands at 161, surpassing Ponting's 160. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin follows with 156 catches.

The match also highlighted India's bowlers, particularly Mohammed Shami, who claimed three wickets and maintained pressure on the Australian batsmen. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja added to the dominion with crucial dismissals, as Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya each seized a wicket. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and Alex Carey's half-centuries proved insufficient to push Australia past India's strategic fielding and bowling deftness.

(With inputs from agencies.)