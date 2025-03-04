Left Menu

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting with Record Catch in Thrilling ODI Clash

Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting's record for most catches by an ODI fielder during the Champions Trophy semi-final as India faced Australia. Kohli now ranks second with 161 catches, behind Mahela Jayawardene. In Dubai, Kohli's athleticism and Shami's formidable bowling performance led India to victory over Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:50 IST
Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting with Record Catch in Thrilling ODI Clash
Virat Kohli in action with Shami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a spectacular display of skill and agility, India's cricketing luminary Virat Kohli has overtaken Australia's Ricky Ponting in the record books for the most catches taken by a fielder in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The landmark achievement came during the fiercely contested Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Kohli, now second only to Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, showcased his athletic prowess by taking two critical catches as India dismissed Australia for a modest 264 runs. In a career spanning 301 matches, Kohli's catch tally stands at 161, surpassing Ponting's 160. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin follows with 156 catches.

The match also highlighted India's bowlers, particularly Mohammed Shami, who claimed three wickets and maintained pressure on the Australian batsmen. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja added to the dominion with crucial dismissals, as Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya each seized a wicket. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and Alex Carey's half-centuries proved insufficient to push Australia past India's strategic fielding and bowling deftness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025