India Paddle Festival 2025: A Thrilling Showcase of Global Paddleboarding Talent

The India Paddle Festival 2025 is back with top global paddlers competing in various stand-up paddling events at Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore. Allied with key tourism bodies and sanctioned by APP World Tour, the festival also celebrates Indian water sports' evolution, featuring elite races, music, and cultural festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:40 IST
The India Paddle Festival returns for second edition. (Photo- SSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Paddle Festival, an international stand-up paddling event, is returning for its second edition with an impressive lineup of world-class athletes. Featuring competitors like Christian Andersen, Daniel Hasulyo, and Esperanza Barreras, the event promises to be a highlight for the non-motorized water sports scene in India.

Set to take place from March 7 to 9, 2025, at Mangalore's Sasihithlu Beach, the festival is organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club, with support from WrkWrk, the Government of India's Incredible India, and Karnataka Tourism. This APP World Tour-sanctioned event will see athletes competing in elite-level races and enjoying live music and cultural events.

In addition to star participants like Christian Andersen and Esperanza Barreras, the festival will showcase India's top paddlers, including national champion Sekar Patchai. With over 40 competitors across various categories, the event underscores India's growing impact in the water sports arena, inspired by its recent surfing quota at the Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

