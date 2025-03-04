Left Menu

Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo Clinches Nordic Championship Gold in Thrilling 10km Classic

Norwegian skier Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo secured victory in the men's 10km classic at the Nordic World Ski Championships. Despite tough conditions, Klaebo finished first with a time of 28:16.6. Fellow Norwegians Erik Valnes and Harald Oestberg Amundsen took silver and bronze. A fall cost Martin Lowestroem Nyenget a podium finish.

Updated: 04-03-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:51 IST
Norwegian cross-country sensation Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo seized the men's 10km classic title at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Tuesday, overcoming challenging weather conditions. Klaebo led a Norwegian sweep of the podium, followed by Erik Valnes and Harald Oestberg Amundsen.

A fall in the final stages denied Martin Lowestroem Nyenget a medal opportunity. Klaebo's impeccable performance secured his 12th world gold, thrilling over 15,000 home spectators.

The race conditions were demanding, with loose, heavy snow complicating the classic technique for 108 participants. Klaebo's commanding lead from the midpoint was pivotal in securing his triumph in a time of 28 minutes 16.6 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

