Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo Clinches Nordic Championship Gold in Thrilling 10km Classic

Norwegian cross-country sensation Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo seized the men's 10km classic title at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Tuesday, overcoming challenging weather conditions. Klaebo led a Norwegian sweep of the podium, followed by Erik Valnes and Harald Oestberg Amundsen.

A fall in the final stages denied Martin Lowestroem Nyenget a medal opportunity. Klaebo's impeccable performance secured his 12th world gold, thrilling over 15,000 home spectators.

The race conditions were demanding, with loose, heavy snow complicating the classic technique for 108 participants. Klaebo's commanding lead from the midpoint was pivotal in securing his triumph in a time of 28 minutes 16.6 seconds.

