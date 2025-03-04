Virat Kohli Steers India to Champions Trophy Final Triumph Over Australia

In a thrilling clash, Virat Kohli's 84-run innings propelled India into the Champions Trophy final with a decisive four-wicket victory over Australia. This win marks India's advancement into their fifth Champions Trophy final, a testament to a formidable display against an understrength Australian team.

The victory not only secures India's place in the final but also relocates the event from Lahore to the current venue, as the Indian team decided against traveling due to security issues. Kohli, named Player of the Match, was instrumental in chasing down Australia's target of 265 in 48.1 overs, ably assisted by Shreyas Iyer.

Australia, despite leading initially with significant contributions from Steve Smith and Alex Carey, could not maintain their position, faltering against India's relentless bowling attack. Ultimately, contribution from India's lower order saw them home, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya sealing the victory efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)