Left Menu

Virat Kohli Steers India to Champions Trophy Final Triumph Over Australia

Virat Kohli's stellar 84-run performance led India to a clinical four-wicket victory over Australia, securing their spot in the Champions Trophy final. His efforts, combined with significant support from Shreyas Iyer and others, overcame Australia's defense. The win shifts the final's venue from Lahore to this location due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:03 IST
Virat Kohli Steers India to Champions Trophy Final Triumph Over Australia
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling clash, Virat Kohli's 84-run innings propelled India into the Champions Trophy final with a decisive four-wicket victory over Australia. This win marks India's advancement into their fifth Champions Trophy final, a testament to a formidable display against an understrength Australian team.

The victory not only secures India's place in the final but also relocates the event from Lahore to the current venue, as the Indian team decided against traveling due to security issues. Kohli, named Player of the Match, was instrumental in chasing down Australia's target of 265 in 48.1 overs, ably assisted by Shreyas Iyer.

Australia, despite leading initially with significant contributions from Steve Smith and Alex Carey, could not maintain their position, faltering against India's relentless bowling attack. Ultimately, contribution from India's lower order saw them home, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya sealing the victory efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025