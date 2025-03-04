Sports Highlights: Thrills, Trades, and Injuries

The Florida Panthers halted the Tampa Bay Lightning's eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory. Aleksander Barkov's two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky's 28 saves were pivotal in the Panthers' triumph on the ice.

In NFL news, wide receiver Allen Lazard has been granted permission by the New York Jets to explore trade options, despite the team's willingness for his potential return. Meanwhile, the NBA saw an explosive performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who netted 51 points to secure the Thunder's win.

In unfortunate injury news, Dallas Mavericks' guard Kyrie Irving is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Other updates include player trades, with Deebo Samuel moving from the 49ers to Commanders, while the Eagles are releasing cornerback James Bradberry.

(With inputs from agencies.)