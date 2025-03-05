Left Menu

Emma Raducanu's Tearful Encounter: The Impact of a Stalker on Court

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu experienced distress during a Dubai Championships match due to a stalker. Despite the emotional turmoil, she continued the match. The stalker was present at multiple tournaments, leading to a ban. Raducanu took a brief hiatus to recover before competing again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:50 IST
Emma Raducanu

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu revealed a distressing encounter with a stalker during the Dubai Championships affected her performance. She expressed having difficulty seeing the ball and breathing due to tears, impacting her match against Karolina Muchova.

The British tennis star resumed play after security removed the individual and eventually lost the match. Raducanu had previously encountered the man off-court in Dubai, and he was reportedly present at her other tournament stops, including Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

Following the incident, Raducanu, who has seen a drop in her world ranking due to form and fitness issues, decided against pressing charges. However, the stalker has been banned from all Women's Tennis Association tournaments. After taking a week off, Raducanu returned to the tour, ready to compete again in Indian Wells under enhanced security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

