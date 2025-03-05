Steve Smith Bids Farewell to ODI Cricket: A Legacy of Triumphs and Leadership

Steve Smith, the stalwart of Australian cricket, has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) following a four-wicket loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. The 35-year-old will continue to play in Test and T20I formats, potentially eyeing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will be featured as T20Is.

Smith shared his reflections through a statement on cricket.com.au, emphasizing the timing's appropriateness. "It feels like the right time to make way," he said, reminiscing about moments such as winning two World Cups and forming enduring friendships with teammates.

Smith's ODI tenure spans 170 matches, marking him as Australia's 16th most-capped player. He's scored 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, holding 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. As a leader, his impact included guiding Australia to victories over key rivals and contributing to World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023. Adept in ICC tournaments, his prowess was on display even in his final ODI, top-scoring with 73 against India.

With the end of Smith's ODI journey, Australia faces a reconstruction phase, especially with players like David Warner already retired. Smith's contributions remain lauded, with figures like Cricket Australia's CEO Todd Greenberg celebrating his exceptional ODI career and leadership that spanned multiple World Cup victories. "Steve remains an integral member of the Test team," the National Selection Panel affirmed, acknowledging his ongoing significance to Australian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)