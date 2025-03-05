Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown at Champions Trophy Semifinal

The Champions Trophy semifinal held on Wednesday saw New Zealand taking on South Africa. Key performances included Rachin Ravindra's impressive 108 and Kane Williamson's 102. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets. New Zealand posted a total of 362 runs in their innings, making for an exciting match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The highly anticipated Champions Trophy semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa unfolded with thrilling performances on Wednesday. New Zealand's batsmen, particularly Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, showcased remarkable skill with scores of 108 and 102, respectively.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi stood out in the bowling department, taking three crucial wickets. Despite their efforts, New Zealand managed to post a formidable total of 362 runs, setting a challenging target for South Africa.

This semifinal match was a display of intense cricketing talent, promising a spectacular conclusion to the tournament. Stay tuned as the competition reaches its peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

