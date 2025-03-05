Thrilling Showdown at Champions Trophy Semifinal

The highly anticipated Champions Trophy semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa unfolded with thrilling performances on Wednesday. New Zealand's batsmen, particularly Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, showcased remarkable skill with scores of 108 and 102, respectively.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi stood out in the bowling department, taking three crucial wickets. Despite their efforts, New Zealand managed to post a formidable total of 362 runs, setting a challenging target for South Africa.

This semifinal match was a display of intense cricketing talent, promising a spectacular conclusion to the tournament. Stay tuned as the competition reaches its peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)