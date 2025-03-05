Left Menu

Virat Kohli Climbs ICC ODI Rankings as Rohit Sharma Slips

India's cricket icon Virat Kohli advances to fourth place in ICC ODI rankings following his stellar performance against Australia. This rise comes as Rohit Sharma experiences a drop in rankings. The movement in rankings also impacted other cricketing nations, with significant shifts among bowlers and all-rounders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:28 IST
Virat Kohli Climbs ICC ODI Rankings as Rohit Sharma Slips
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant update to the ICC ODI rankings, India's celebrated batsman Virat Kohli advanced to fourth place following his match-winning 84 against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal. This performance propelled him forward, reflecting the dynamism among top batters.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma faced a setback, dropping two spots to fifth place. This coincides with South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen advancing to third. India's Shubman Gill remains at the top, followed closely by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Among Indian players, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami also showcased progress. Patel rose to the 13th spot among all-rounders, amassing career-high 194 rating points, while Shami secured the 11th spot among bowlers with 609 points. The rankings saw notable movements by players from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025