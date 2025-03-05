Virat Kohli Climbs ICC ODI Rankings as Rohit Sharma Slips

In a significant update to the ICC ODI rankings, India's celebrated batsman Virat Kohli advanced to fourth place following his match-winning 84 against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal. This performance propelled him forward, reflecting the dynamism among top batters.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma faced a setback, dropping two spots to fifth place. This coincides with South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen advancing to third. India's Shubman Gill remains at the top, followed closely by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Among Indian players, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami also showcased progress. Patel rose to the 13th spot among all-rounders, amassing career-high 194 rating points, while Shami secured the 11th spot among bowlers with 609 points. The rankings saw notable movements by players from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa as well.

