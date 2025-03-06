Left Menu

Cricket-Injured Carse ruled out of IPL, Hyderabad sign Mulder

Hyderabad said that Carse, who aggravated a left toe injury last month and was ruled of England's Champions Trophy campaign, would also miss the 2025 edition of the Twenty20 league. The 2016 IPL champions added that Mulder, who has played 11 T20 internationals, 18 tests and 25 one-day internationals, would join the team for 7.5 million Indian rupees ($86,136).

($1 = 87.0710 Indian rupees)

