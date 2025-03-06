Cricket-Injured Carse ruled out of IPL, Hyderabad sign Mulder
Hyderabad said that Carse, who aggravated a left toe injury last month and was ruled of England's Champions Trophy campaign, would also miss the 2025 edition of the Twenty20 league. The 2016 IPL champions added that Mulder, who has played 11 T20 internationals, 18 tests and 25 one-day internationals, would join the team for 7.5 million Indian rupees ($86,136).
The 2016 IPL champions added that Mulder, who has played 11 T20 internationals, 18 tests and 25 one-day internationals, would join the team for 7.5 million Indian rupees ($86,136). The IPL will run from March 22 to May 25.
($1 = 87.0710 Indian rupees)
