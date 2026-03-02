Van Fire Forces Six Nations Trophy Replacement

A van transporting the Six Nations trophy caught fire in Ireland, prompting tournament officials to announce that the damaged silverware will be replaced next season. The trophy, which stands 75 cm tall and weighs seven kilos of silver, was designed in 2015. It will be officially retired from future use, with an identical exhibition piece set to be awarded to this year's champions.

In a statement, the organisers revealed that a new trophy will be commissioned in the same design as the original. The new creation will incorporate materials from its predecessor, allowing its historic essence to be preserved and transferred. The Six Nations tournament has a history of trophy mishaps; a notable example being when Scotland's John Jeffrey and England's Dean Richards were famously banned after damaging the Calcutta Cup during a street football game in Edinburgh in 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)