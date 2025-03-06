Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland team to face France in the Six Nations

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:57 IST
Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby on Thursday named the following team to face France in the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday: Team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Jamie Osborne, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-James Ryan, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Ryan Baird, 22-Conor Murray, 23-Jack Crowley

