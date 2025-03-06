Rugby-Ireland team to face France in the Six Nations

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby on Thursday named the following team to face France in the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday: Team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Jamie Osborne, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-James Ryan, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Ryan Baird, 22-Conor Murray, 23-Jack Crowley

