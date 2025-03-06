India to play ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka ahead of Women's World Cup
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka will host a women's ODI tri-series involving India and South Africa from April 27 to May 11, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.
The tri-series will be crucial in their build-up for the 50-overs World Cup slated to be held later this year in India.
The three competing teams will play four matches each — all day games — with the tournament to be held at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here, stated an SLC release.
The tournament will begin with India taking on Sri Lanka.
''Each team will play four games, and the top two teams will qualify to play the finals on the 11th of May, 2025,'' the SLC said on their website.
Schedule: April 27: India vs Sri Lanka; April 29: India vs South Africa; May 1: Sri Lanka vs South Africa; May 4: India vs Sri Lanka; May 6: India vs South Africa; May 8: Sri Lanka vs South Africa; May 11: Final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- India
- Sri Lanka
- World Cup
- Schedule
- South Africa
ALSO READ
Trump Questions $21M Aid for Indian Voter Turnout Amid High Tariff Concerns
Adani Group Under Scrutiny: SEC Seeks India's Aid
India Rebuts Pakistan's Kashmir Claims at UNSC
Gyanesh Kumar Steps Up as India's New Chief Election Commissioner
Indian Textile Industry's Optimistic Turn: Profits on the Rise Amid Global Changes