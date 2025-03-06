Left Menu

India to play ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka ahead of Women's World Cup

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:25 IST
India to play ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka ahead of Women's World Cup
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will host a women's ODI tri-series involving India and South Africa from April 27 to May 11, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The tri-series will be crucial in their build-up for the 50-overs World Cup slated to be held later this year in India.

The three competing teams will play four matches each — all day games — with the tournament to be held at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here, stated an SLC release.

The tournament will begin with India taking on Sri Lanka.

''Each team will play four games, and the top two teams will qualify to play the finals on the 11th of May, 2025,'' the SLC said on their website.

Schedule: April 27: India vs Sri Lanka; April 29: India vs South Africa; May 1: Sri Lanka vs South Africa; May 4: India vs Sri Lanka; May 6: India vs South Africa; May 8: Sri Lanka vs South Africa; May 11: Final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025