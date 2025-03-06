No body to select wrestlers for international events, couldn't be unhappier: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the situation couldn't be ''unhappier'' in the absence of a competent body to select wrestlers for international events.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed the world wrestling body, United World Wrestling (UWW), only accepted athletes selected by national bodies recognised by it, such as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), for international events. However, it observed neither did the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) restore the ad-hoc committee to run the affairs of the federation nor did the Centre take a decision over the continuing suspension of the federation in terms of the last year's order of a high court single judge.

The court is hearing WFI's appeal against the single judge's order passed on a petition by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian.

''On account of non-restoration of the ad-hoc committee and also on account of the existence of suspension order as on today, there is no competent body which can be entrusted with the task of selection of team so that participation of wrestlers in international events is ensured. In so far as interest of sports and athletes are concerned, there cannot be an unhappier situation,'' the bench said.

On August 16, 2024, the single judge restored the mandate of IOA's ad-hoc committee for WFI in its interim order saying until the Sports Ministry's suspension order was not recalled, it was necessary for the ad-hoc committee to manage the federation's affairs.

WFI's counsel argued as a consequence of the single judge's order, Indian wrestlers had missed several international tournaments, also narrowing their chances of participating in the Asian Championship scheduled later in the month as the deadline for submission of names lapsed on March 4 and it had now sought an extension from the UWW.

The court allowed time to the Centre to take a decision on the issue and observed even if the ad-hoc committee was restored, the UWW would have to recognise it to enable participation of wrestlers in the Asian Wrestling Championships. The bench, therefore, suggested staying the single judge's order and addressing the wrestlers' concerns of unfairness while allowing them to nominate two players to WFI's selection committee for the upcoming event.

''We only want to ensure participation. March 4 is gone. 25th (March) is the tournament. Selection will also take time. Find out a solution,'' the bench said.

The court then deferred the hearing on WFI's appeal till March 11 after the parties failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

The Centre's counsel said the authorities would likely decide on whether to continue with the suspension or not by March 10. Since the original petitioners Punia and others did not challenge the single judge's decision, he said, it was free to review the suspension order for WFI.

Punia's counsel and other wrestlers said the issue should be decided on merit and urged the court to not pass any order at this stage.

He said the petition ought to be heard and finally decided by the single judge.

The wrestlers, who were at the forefront of the 2023 protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers, moved the high court in 2024 for setting aside and declaring as illegal the elections held to elect the office bearers of the federation.

Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, was elected the new WFI chief in the polls held on December 21, 2023.

The Centre, however, suspended the WFI's recognition on December 24, 2023, three days after it elected the new office bearers.

