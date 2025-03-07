Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Canucks send Carson Soucy to Rangers for 3rd-round pick

The Vancouver Canucks have moved defenseman Carson Soucy to the New York Rangers ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. Soucy was traded to the Rangers for a third-round draft pick, TSN and Sportsnet reported Thursday.

Reports: Jaguars release 2-time Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, according to multiple reports Thursday. Engram was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the franchise, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Tennis-Rising star Fonseca still adjusting to newfound fame

Joao Fonseca said he is still getting used to signing autographs instead of asking for them after the Brazilian teenager showcased his talent with a win over Jacob Fearnley in his first match at Indian Wells on Thursday. The buzz around Fonseca has gone into overdrive since the 18-year-old beat Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open for his first win over a top 10 opponent and followed that up by winning his first ATP Tour title in Buenos Aires last month.

Tennis-Djokovic says hamstring injury behind him, targets 'Sunshine Double'

Novak Djokovic said he has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the Australian Open semi-finals and confirmed he will play the 'Sunshine Double' at Indian Wells and Miami for the first time since 2019. The 24-time Grand Slam winner, who retired from his last four match at Melbourne Park in January due to the injury and lost his opener at the Qatar Open last month, also said he was reaping the rewards of his work with coach Andy Murray.

Reports: Commanders re-sign 11-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The Washington Commanders re-signed linebacker Bobby Wagner to a one-year, $9.5 million deal, according to multiple reports. Wagner is one of the most prolific linebackers of the modern era, selected to 10 Pro Bowls and 11 All-Pro teams, including six times voted to the first team. Wagner also won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the first 10 years of his career.

Ex-OF Tyler Naquin attempting to make Guardians as pitcher

The Cleveland Guardians brought back former outfielder Tyler Naquin on a minor league contract Thursday -- but this time around, he will try to make the team as a pitcher. A right-hander, Naquin last played a major league game in 2023 for the Chicago White Sox. He played in only five games that year and did not play in 2024.

Tennis-Fonseca delivers on Indian Wells debut, Kyrgios exits with injury

Highly touted Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Britain's Jacob Fearnley 6-2 1-6 6-3 on his Indian Wells debut on Thursday while Nick Kyrgios was in tears as he retired injured from his first-round match. Fonseca cruised through the first set before Fearnley found his groove in the second to level the match on a windy day in the California desert.

Spring training roundup: Rays rally past Phillies with four-run ninth

Johnny DeLuca worked a bases-loaded walk and Tampa Bay scored four runs in the top of the ninth as the Rays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. Rays prospect Brock Jones hit home runs in his first two at-bats of the spring, tying the game at 4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run shot off of former Tampa Bay reliever Joel Kuhnel.

Marketa Vondrousova (shoulder) says she is out a few months

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, best known for winning Wimbledon in 2023, announced Thursday that she plans to take a few months off from competition due to ongoing shoulder issues. Vondrousova, who is left-handed, underwent surgery on her left shoulder last summer after Wimbledon and returned to the WTA Tour in January, though she didn't enter the Australian Open.

SEC tournament roundup: Vanderbilt knocks off No. 18 Tennessee

Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points, Khamil Pierre had a double-double and Vanderbilt defeated No. 18 Tennessee 84-76 in the second round of the SEC women's tournament Thursday afternoon in Greenville, S.C. Pierre had 16 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out, and Iyana Moore added 23 points for the No. 8 seed Commodores (22-9), who will face No. 5 and top-seeded South Carolina (27-3) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

