Soccer-'It hurts the soul', says Brazilian player Luighi after facing racial abuse in Paraguay

The Brazilian soccer federation (CBF) said they will file a complaint with South Amrcia's soccer governing body CONMEBOL after Palmeiras U20 player Luighi faced racial abuse while playing against Cerro Porteno U20 in Paraguay on Thursday. Luighi complained to the referee shortly after cameras showed a man in the stands making monkey gestures towards the visiting players at the CONMEBOL Libertadores U20 match, which Palmeiras won 3-0.

The 18-year-old striker was substituted soon after and was seen in tears at the bench. "It hurts the soul. And it is the same pain that all black people have felt throughout history, because things evolve, but they are never 100% resolved," Luighi later wrote on Instagram.

"Today's episode leaves scars and needs to be seen for what it really is: a crime. Until when? That is the question I hope we won't have to ask at some point. For now, we keep fighting." The CBF posted on X saying they had called in their legal department to make a representation to CONMEBOL demanding strict punishment for the offence.

"It is shocking to see scenes like these. Racism is a criminal offence and must be combated by everyone. I know how much pain Luighi has suffered. Enough of racists in football," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)