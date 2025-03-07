After dream senior India debut, Sakshi focuses on speed to shine at Junior World Cup

Bolstered by a dream senior India debut at the Hockey Pro League, young forward Sakshi Rana is now working on her speed as she sets her sights on defending the gold medal at the Junior World Cup in Chile later this year.

The 17-year-old struck a sensational field goal against Spain on her debut, even as India went down 3-4 to Spain in Bhubaneswar.

Sakshi later played against Spain and Germany.

''I was waiting for the day of my debut for a long time so I was really happy about it. I wasn't nervous as such before the match because the seniors supported me and told me that there are no mistakes in your first game, hence, I could play freely,'' Sakshi said in a Hockey India release.

Sakshi's debut goal was a brilliant solo effort as she pressed effectively, timed her tackle perfectly to win the ball in a dangerous area, and then fired a backhand shot from inside the circle.

''My target was to score on my debut so I was very determined. When I made the effort and snatched the ball, I saw no one was around me and just took the shot. Everyone started shouting and I realised that I had scored a goal.'' Sakshi said her stint in Bhubaneswar made her realise the need to work on her speed during training.

''As I have played against foreign players in the Hockey India League and Pro League recently, I have realised it is all about speed now. I have to be quick on the field, especially since I am a forward, so I will be working on that now," she said.

Sakshi was an integral part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Women's Junior Asia Cup last year.

''My focus is entirely on the Junior World Cup, and I'm training hard for it. With consistent practice and dedication, I believe I can contribute to India winning another medal," she said.

Initially named in the standby list, Sakshi is grateful that chief coach Harendra Singh recognised her potential and gave her a senior India debut against Spain.

''When he (Harendra Singh) told me I am playing, he said he is not selecting me, but my game. He told me I would get a chance to score and that the senior players would help me on the field. He even hugged me after my goal, which was a special moment for me," she recalled.

