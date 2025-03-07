Jade Jones: From Olympic Gold to Boxing Ring
Jade Jones, a celebrated Olympic gold medalist in taekwondo, is transitioning to a career in boxing. With ambitions to become a world champion in both sports, she now trains under Stephen Smith. Jones previously competed in four Olympic Games but failed to secure a win in Tokyo and Paris.
Jade Jones, renowned for her two Olympic gold medals in taekwondo, is stepping into the boxing ring. The celebrated British athlete, who shined in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, announced her switch to boxing at the age of 31, aiming to conquer new heights in the sport.
Under the guidance of former British and Commonwealth featherweight champion Stephen Smith, Jones aspires to achieve the rare feat of becoming a world champion in both taekwondo and boxing. She will compete in the featherweight category, aligning with her previous 57-kilogram class in taekwondo.
Jones remarked her motivation for the transition, stating, "After 20 years of using my feet, I am switching it up. Boxing started as a distraction, but now I am going for it." Her past attempts at Olympic glory included defending her title in Rio and competing in Tokyo and Paris, although she faced early exits in recent attempts.
