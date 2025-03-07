Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Danang | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:15 IST
Guntas Kaur Sandhu: Making Waves at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championships

Guntas Kaur Sandhu has etched her name into the record books, becoming the youngest Indian to make the cut at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championships. Competing at the Hoiana Shores Golf Club, Sandhu showed remarkable courage and skill in handling the extremely windy conditions, finishing comfortably in T-39th place.

Meanwhile, Mannat Brar and Saanvi Somu were the other Indian players who proceeded to the weekend rounds. Despite an initially rocky start, Mannat regrouped to finish in Tied-30th. Saanvi managed to squeeze through at the cutline, continuing her consistent showings at the tournament.

At the top of the leaderboard stood Korea's Hong Sumin, showcasing dominance with an impressive 10-under. Despite their limited experience in such conditions, the Indian players demonstrated resilience, with Sandhu's father-caddy duo adding a unique charm to their inspiring journey.

