New Zealand Confident Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy Final Clash Against India

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead commended his key players, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai. He praised Rachin Ravindra's consistent performance, Kane Williamson's poise in critical matches, and Glenn Phillips' remarkable all-round contributions, setting the stage for an anticipated face-off against an undefeated India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:52 IST
Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson. (Photo- ICC X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
As New Zealand gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai, head coach Gary Stead lauded the performance of his star players Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips.

Rachin's ability to score briskly yet safely and his left-arm spin have made him a crucial asset, Stead remarked. Kane is known for rising to big occasions, and despite a rocky start, has found form with pivotal innings against top teams. Glenn Phillips has also shone with both bat and ball, along with stellar fielding, reinforcing his Player of the Tournament candidacy.

India remains undefeated, promising an epic battle reminiscent of the iconic 2000 final, where New Zealand emerged victorious. With history, team form, and individual brilliance as narratives, cricket fans eagerly await this high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

