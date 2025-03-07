Sameer Rizvi to Lead U-23 Rest of India in Inaugural Youth Irani Cup

Sameer Rizvi, an emerging cricket talent, is set to lead the U-23 Rest of India team in a pioneering youth 'Irani Cup' against Punjab. The match will take place from March 9-12 at Mohali, marking a significant event in India's cricketing calendar.

The Irani Cup, traditionally a fixture between Ranji Trophy victors and the Rest of India team of top performers, now sees a youthful counterpart in this one-off match. The BCCI's initiative aims to foster young talent, showcasing the cream of CK Nayudu tournament performers against national youth champions.

Rizvi, favored over Mumbai's Vedant Murkar for captaincy, brings a robust all-round performance record, including experience with senior teams and the Chennai Super Kings. The squad features budding stars like Karnataka's Macneil HV as vice-captain and Vicky Ostwal, who demonstrate the depth of young Indian cricket talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)