Sameer Rizvi to Lead U-23 Rest of India in Inaugural Youth Irani Cup

Promising young cricketer Sameer Rizvi has been appointed captain of the U-23 Rest of India team. The team will compete against Punjab in the inaugural youth 'Irani Cup' in Mohali. Rizvi, associated with Delhi Capitals, replaces Vedant Murkar due to his all-round profile and experience.

Updated: 07-03-2025 19:07 IST
Sameer Rizvi
  • Country:
  • India

Sameer Rizvi, an emerging cricket talent, is set to lead the U-23 Rest of India team in a pioneering youth 'Irani Cup' against Punjab. The match will take place from March 9-12 at Mohali, marking a significant event in India's cricketing calendar.

The Irani Cup, traditionally a fixture between Ranji Trophy victors and the Rest of India team of top performers, now sees a youthful counterpart in this one-off match. The BCCI's initiative aims to foster young talent, showcasing the cream of CK Nayudu tournament performers against national youth champions.

Rizvi, favored over Mumbai's Vedant Murkar for captaincy, brings a robust all-round performance record, including experience with senior teams and the Chennai Super Kings. The squad features budding stars like Karnataka's Macneil HV as vice-captain and Vicky Ostwal, who demonstrate the depth of young Indian cricket talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

