Sweden Triumphs in Thrilling Women's Relay Gold at Nordic World Ski Championships

In an exhilarating finish at the Nordic World Ski Championships, Sweden's women's relay team snatched the gold medal, capitalizing on Norway's faltering lead. Emma Ribom's slow start initially put Sweden 36 seconds behind, but Frida Karlsson's determination kept the gap steady.

It set the stage for Ebba Andersson's handoff to Jonna Sundling in the final stretch. Sundling, demonstrating exceptional poise and skill, swiftly closed in on Norway's Kristin Austgulen Fosnaes, entering the stadium on equal footing with her rival.

Despite Norway's initial advantage, it was Sundling's relentless drive that secured the gold, marking her third gold at the championships, while Germany claimed bronze in a close contest with Finland.

