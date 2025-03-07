Left Menu

Sweden Triumphs in Thrilling Women's Relay Gold at Nordic World Ski Championships

Sweden captured gold in the women’s relay during the Nordic World Ski Championships. Despite a sluggish start by Emma Ribom, Frida Karlsson narrowed the gap, and Jonna Sundling secured victory by overtaking Norway's lead. Meanwhile, Germany edged Finland to claim the bronze medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trondheim | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:41 IST
Sweden Triumphs in Thrilling Women's Relay Gold at Nordic World Ski Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In an exhilarating finish at the Nordic World Ski Championships, Sweden's women's relay team snatched the gold medal, capitalizing on Norway's faltering lead. Emma Ribom's slow start initially put Sweden 36 seconds behind, but Frida Karlsson's determination kept the gap steady.

It set the stage for Ebba Andersson's handoff to Jonna Sundling in the final stretch. Sundling, demonstrating exceptional poise and skill, swiftly closed in on Norway's Kristin Austgulen Fosnaes, entering the stadium on equal footing with her rival.

Despite Norway's initial advantage, it was Sundling's relentless drive that secured the gold, marking her third gold at the championships, while Germany claimed bronze in a close contest with Finland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025