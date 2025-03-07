Meg Lanning's Dominant 92 Boosts Delhi Capitals in WPL Thriller

Meg Lanning delivered a stellar performance with a commanding 92 runs for the Delhi Capitals, steering the team to an impressive 177 for five in their Women's Premier League match against the Gujarat Giants on Friday.

Lanning, in tandem with Shafali Verma, formed a formidable opening partnership that added 83 rapid runs in just nine overs, giving Delhi a robust start. Despite Shafali's dismissal after a valiant 40, Lanning persisted with an aggressive style as Delhi lost Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues quickly.

Lanning's dismissal in the last over, bowled by Deandra Dottin, capped off the innings. Meghna Singh emerged as Gujarat's standout bowler with three for 35, while Dottin managed two for 37.

(With inputs from agencies.)