Thrilling Women's Premier League Clash: Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Delhi Capitals

In a thrilling Women's Premier League match, Gujarat Giants secured a narrow victory against Delhi Capitals. Meg Lanning's impressive 92 runs for Delhi wasn't enough to prevent Gujarat from winning, thanks to Harleen Deol's unbeaten 70 and effective bowling performances from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:17 IST
In an electrifying Women's Premier League match, the Gujarat Giants emerged victorious over the Delhi Capitals at the stadium on Friday. Despite Meg Lanning's formidable innings of 92 runs, Delhi Capitals fell short.

The Delhi Capitals, with a total score of 177 for 5 in 20 overs, saw significant contributions from Shafali Verma with 40 runs and Meg Lanning, who was bowled by Deandra Dottin at 92. Jess Jonassen and Meghna Singh were notable bowlers for Gujarat Giants.

Harleen Deol's unbeaten 70 runs steered Gujarat Giants to victory. Support from player Ashleigh Gardner, and effective bowling allowed Gujarat Giants to chase down the target, reaching a total of 178 for 5 in 19.3 overs.

