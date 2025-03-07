Left Menu

Eliasch's Stand on Political Neutrality in Olympic Leadership

Johan Eliasch, a candidate for IOC president, emphasizes political neutrality in sports, particularly amid potential travel bans affecting the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He advocates keeping sports separate from politics and opposes a universal transgender rule, while focusing on inclusivity and equal treatment of athletes worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:52 IST
In a critical moment for the Olympic movement, Johan Eliasch, a contender for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has underscored the importance of maintaining political neutrality in sports. His statements come in response to potential travel restrictions that could impact the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Sources have revealed plans by U.S. President Donald Trump to implement travel bans on Afghanistan and Pakistan, reminiscent of previous restrictions on Muslim-majority countries. Eliasch, a Swedish-British dual national, expressed confidence that Trump's administration will prioritize the participation of top athletes despite political challenges.

Eliasch, a prominent figure in global sports governance, emphasized that sports should remain apolitical and advocated for the protection of athlete's rights to compete, regardless of their country of origin. He also addressed ongoing debates over transgender participation in the Olympics, supporting rules determined by international federations rather than a universal policy.

