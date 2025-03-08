Tallon Griekspoor Triumphs in Epic Clash at Indian Wells

Tallon Griekspoor staged a remarkable upset against top seed Alexander Zverev in a gripping second-round match at Indian Wells on Friday. The Dutchman emerged victorious after a grueling three-hour encounter, prevailing 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) on Stadium One court.

Griekspoor, who had previously lost six consecutive matches to the German, showed steely resilience in a mental battle that he described as a personal triumph. "I'm incredibly proud. It was such a mental battle to beat him," Griekspoor said, expressing relief at overcoming his opponent.

After Zverev missed the chance to close the match in the second set, Griekspoor forced a decider and clinched the victory with his sixth match point. This win marks Griekspoor's first success over a top-five opponent in 19 attempts. The Dutchman now prepares to face Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the next round.

