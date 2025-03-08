Trump's Task Force: Prepping for a North American World Cup

President Donald Trump has launched a task force in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup coming to North America. The tournament will occur amidst a climate of fluctuating trade tensions prompted by Trump's tariff actions.

Chaired by Trump, the task force will address security and logistical planning for the major event, expected to attract a global audience across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Trump's remarks tied the heightened political tensions to potentially intensifying interest and excitement surrounding the games.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured that the collaborative effort aims to make international visitors feel safe and enjoy a remarkable event, likening its complexity to hosting multiple Super Bowls daily. The American public's growing interest in soccer is seen as key to the event's projected success and a stepping stone to the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)