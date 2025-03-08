Left Menu

Boca Juniors Dominate with a 3-0 Victory Against Central Cordoba

Boca Juniors triumphed 3-0 against Central Cordoba in the Argentine Primera Division, thanks to goals from Milton Gimenez, an own goal by Jose Florentin, and a late strike by Miguel Merentiel. A red card for Jonathan Galvan compounded Cordoba's woes, keeping Boca close to the top of the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 08:05 IST
Boca Juniors Dominate with a 3-0 Victory Against Central Cordoba

Boca Juniors delivered an impressive performance, winning 3-0 over Central Cordoba during the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Friday. The opening goal was netted by Milton Gimenez, who skillfully controlled a long pass from Anders Herrera to score past Cordoba's keeper Alan Aguerre.

The lead was doubled 20 minutes later when a cross from Kevin Zenon deflected off Cordoba's Jose Florentin, resulting in an own goal despite Santiago Moyano's diving attempt to save it. Compounding Cordoba's troubles, Jonathan Galvan was sent off before halftime.

Miguel Merentiel sealed Boca's victory with a late goal, moving them to second place in the table, trailing Argentinos Juniors by just a single point. The match highlighted Boca's tactical prowess and determination on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025