Boca Juniors Dominate with a 3-0 Victory Against Central Cordoba

Boca Juniors delivered an impressive performance, winning 3-0 over Central Cordoba during the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Friday. The opening goal was netted by Milton Gimenez, who skillfully controlled a long pass from Anders Herrera to score past Cordoba's keeper Alan Aguerre.

The lead was doubled 20 minutes later when a cross from Kevin Zenon deflected off Cordoba's Jose Florentin, resulting in an own goal despite Santiago Moyano's diving attempt to save it. Compounding Cordoba's troubles, Jonathan Galvan was sent off before halftime.

Miguel Merentiel sealed Boca's victory with a late goal, moving them to second place in the table, trailing Argentinos Juniors by just a single point. The match highlighted Boca's tactical prowess and determination on the pitch.

