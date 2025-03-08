Left Menu

Beauden Barrett's Hand Injury Sidelines All Blacks Star

Beauden Barrett, a key player for Auckland Blues, will miss an uncertain duration of Super Rugby due to a fractured hand. The injury occurred during their narrow loss to the ACT Brumbies, affecting the team's performance and marking the Brumbies' first Auckland win since 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:01 IST
Auckland Blues have confirmed All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett is to be sidelined following a hand fracture. The injury occurred during their tight 21-20 defeat against ACT Brumbies, halting Barrett's crucial role in the game, and paving the way for the Brumbies' first Auckland victory since 2013.

The Blues shared via Instagram that Barrett's injury requires further assessment to determine his treatment and recovery timeline. The setback comes as Barrett was instrumental in giving the Blues an early lead before his premature exit in the first half.

This latest injury adds to the Blues' challenging season as the reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions have only secured one win in their opening four matches.

