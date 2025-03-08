Success Amidst Challenges: Pakistan's Champions Trophy Saga

Despite challenges including weather-related disruptions, significant expenditure, and the early exit of the national team, experts in Pakistan believe the recent Champions Trophy was a successful endeavor. This could pave the way for more international cricket events in the country.

The tournament was hosted on a hybrid model due to India's security concerns, leading them to play matches in Dubai. Although a few games were washed out, the security arrangements in Pakistan were robust, with not a single incident reported.

Despite the financial implications of match cancellations and stadium revamps, the Pakistan Cricket Board maintains the event's success in delivering a world-class experience. However, without India's participation, the financial benefits remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)