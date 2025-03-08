Left Menu

Success Amidst Challenges: Pakistan's Champions Trophy Saga

Despite weather disruptions, high costs, and Pakistan's early exit, experts consider the Champions Trophy a success, boosting prospects for international cricket in Pakistan. Security efforts proved effective, ensuring event safety. However, financial challenges arise from match washouts and reconstruction expenses, questioning the feasibility of such investments without India's participation.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Despite challenges including weather-related disruptions, significant expenditure, and the early exit of the national team, experts in Pakistan believe the recent Champions Trophy was a successful endeavor. This could pave the way for more international cricket events in the country.

The tournament was hosted on a hybrid model due to India's security concerns, leading them to play matches in Dubai. Although a few games were washed out, the security arrangements in Pakistan were robust, with not a single incident reported.

Despite the financial implications of match cancellations and stadium revamps, the Pakistan Cricket Board maintains the event's success in delivering a world-class experience. However, without India's participation, the financial benefits remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

