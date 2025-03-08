India Clinches Deaf T20I Tri-series with Stellar Performance
India's deaf cricket team triumphed over Australia by seven wickets in the T20I Tri-series final at Karnail Singh Stadium. Kuldeep Singh starred with a five-wicket haul, earning 'man of the match' and 'man of the series' honors. The tournament emphasized the importance of promoting cricket among hearing-impaired athletes worldwide.
- Country:
- India
India's deaf cricket team clinched a major victory over Australia, securing the T20I Tri-series title at Karnail Singh Stadium after a thrilling final on Saturday.
The competition, also featuring South Africa, was organized by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association. Kuldeep Singh emerged as the star player, taking five wickets to earn 'man of the match' honors. Additionally, he was named the best bowler and 'man of the series', while teammate Abhishek Singh clinched the best batter award.
IDCA President Sumit Jain highlighted the tournament's significance, emphasizing the vibrant energy and dedication of the players. He noted the event as a pivotal step toward promoting cricket among deaf athletes globally, underscoring the promising future for deaf cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)