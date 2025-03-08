India Faces New Zealand in High-Stakes ICC Champions Trophy Showdown

As the ICC Champions Trophy reaches its climax, India is set to confront New Zealand in a high-octane final in Dubai this Sunday. Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta has noted that this encounter will be India's most formidable challenge so far. While favoring Rohit Sharma's squad for their comprehensive performance, Dasgupta acknowledged the Kiwis' prowess and their knack for strategic execution.

'India can't be more balanced than this. With their current formidable lineup, they look imposing, yet New Zealand is no easy contender,' remarked Dasgupta in an ANI interview. He emphasized the significance of New Zealand's experience playing in Dubai and their familiarity with India's strengths, forecasting a tightly contested match.

Undefeated in the tournament so far, India is keen to overturn past defeats against the Black Caps, including those in the 2019 World Cup semifinal and the 2021 World Test Championship final. New Zealand, under skipper Mitchell Santner, has exhibited balanced prowess in both batting and bowling, adding to the anticipation of a gripping sequel to their 2000 Champions Trophy triumph over India.

