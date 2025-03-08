Epic ICC Champions Trophy Final Showdown: India vs New Zealand

As anticipation builds for the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai, former head coach Ravi Shastri offers his insights. He suggests the Player of the Match award may go to an all-rounder, with Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Glenn Phillips poised to shine.

India, undefeated in the tournament, faces a formidable New Zealand side led by Mitchell Santner. The final echoes the 2000 showdown won by New Zealand and represents a chance for India to avenge previous losses in crucial ICC events.

Shastri cautions about the potential impact of star performers Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra, all in excellent form. The Dubai pitch could lead to strategic team changes as conditions favor spinners, making for an electrifying clash.

