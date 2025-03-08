Left Menu

Speculation Surrounds ODI Futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Speculation continues about the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite the rumors, vice-captain Shubman Gill stated there's no retirement talk in the Indian dressing room. Gill also spoke on the pressure of upcoming matches, confidence in his team, and the impact of previous tournament wins.

Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:46 IST
Speculation is circulating regarding the One Day International (ODI) future of Indian cricket captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with discussions suggesting they may retire after the Champions Trophy. However, according to vice-captain Shubman Gill, there has been no mention of retirement in the dressing room.

Gill acknowledged the looming 'big-match pressure' as India prepares for the upcoming title clash against New Zealand. He expressed confidence in the team's chances, emphasizing the importance of managing pressure. Gill cited the past successes of great teams like West Indies and Australia, who thrived under pressure.

Furthermore, Gill praised the depth of India's current batting order, which allows top players to perform freely. Reflecting on past successes at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Gill conveyed optimism without overconfidence, despite previous wins against New Zealand.

