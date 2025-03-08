Left Menu

France's Rugby Hopes Hit as Antoine Dupont Exits with Knee Injury

French rugby captain Antoine Dupont suffered a knee injury against Ireland during a Six Nations match. Coach Fabien Galthie announced that Dupont, known for his exceptional skills as a scrumhalf, had to leave the game, leaving France with just six forwards on the bench.

  • Country:
  • Ireland

During the Six Nations clash at Aviva Stadium, France's star captain, Antoine Dupont, experienced a setback with a knee injury.

France coach Fabien Galthie confirmed the mercurial scrumhalf was unable to return to the field after limping off just before the thirty-minute mark.

His absence left the team reliant on just six forwards for the remainder of the crucial match against Ireland.

