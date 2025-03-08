Left Menu

Global Stars Align for World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in New Delhi

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 is set for March 11-13 in New Delhi with 250 athletes from 20 countries, marking a major event for India's para-athletics. The competition will feature 90 contests and serves as a key preparatory meet for future international championships.

German coach with her T36 100m athlete (Photo: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi is gearing up to host the World Para Athletics Grand Prix from March 11 to 13, 2025, marking a landmark occasion for para-athletics in India. With participation from 20 nations and 250 athletes, the event is one of the largest para-athletics competitions ever hosted in the country, according to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Teams from countries including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kazakhstan, and more have already arrived and started training. Notably, the UAE team, coming off a strong performance with 21 medals at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, looks to continue their success. Kazakhstan, known for its dominance in the 2022 Asian Para Games with 41 medals, is also aiming for a formidable presence in New Delhi.

The three-day spectacle will include over 90 competitions, showcasing top para-athletes from around the world. It serves as a crucial warm-up for major global championships later this year. German team coach Maroon Peters commended the venue's overall setup while highlighting some areas for improvement. This Grand Prix is expected to elevate India's status in international para sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

