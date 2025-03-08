Injury Woes for France: Antoine Dupont's Six Nations Setback
Antoine Dupont, the France captain, sustained a potentially severe knee injury during a Six Nations match against Ireland, causing concern among teammates and coaches. Coach Fabien Galthie expressed dissatisfaction with the opponents involved and hinted at possible disciplinary actions while withholding comments on the refereeing standards.
France's Six Nations campaign took a hit as captain Antoine Dupont suffered a severe knee injury during Saturday's game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. The pivotal scrumhalf exited the pitch shortly before the 30-minute mark, replaced by Maxime Lucu, upsetting the team's balance.
Head Coach Fabien Galthie delivered somber news at halftime, stating, "I don't have good news. He's got a knee injury and he could not get back onto the field." Concerned about the injury's seriousness, Galthie added, "We're suspecting something serious. He's suffering," during the post-match press conference.
Galthie pointed fingers at Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter, holding them accountable for Dupont's condition, while demanding explanations before a disciplinary commission. Despite expressing frustration, he refrained from critiquing referee Angus Gardner's decisions. The situation sends reverberations across the French team as they reassess their strategies.
