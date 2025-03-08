Injury Woes for France: Antoine Dupont's Six Nations Setback

France's Six Nations campaign took a hit as captain Antoine Dupont suffered a severe knee injury during Saturday's game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. The pivotal scrumhalf exited the pitch shortly before the 30-minute mark, replaced by Maxime Lucu, upsetting the team's balance.

Head Coach Fabien Galthie delivered somber news at halftime, stating, "I don't have good news. He's got a knee injury and he could not get back onto the field." Concerned about the injury's seriousness, Galthie added, "We're suspecting something serious. He's suffering," during the post-match press conference.

Galthie pointed fingers at Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter, holding them accountable for Dupont's condition, while demanding explanations before a disciplinary commission. Despite expressing frustration, he refrained from critiquing referee Angus Gardner's decisions. The situation sends reverberations across the French team as they reassess their strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)