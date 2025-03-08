Nottingham Forest Upsets Manchester City’s Champions League Hopes
Nottingham Forest boosted its Champions League qualification hopes with a surprising 1-0 victory over Manchester City, thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's late goal. The win leaves Forest third in the Premier League, four points ahead of City, which now struggles to maintain a top-five finish under Pep Guardiola.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Nottingham Forest bolstered its bid for Champions League qualification by overcoming Manchester City with a narrow 1-0 victory in Saturday's Premier League clash. Callum Hudson-Odoi's decisive goal in the 83rd minute sealed the win, stunning a lackluster City side.
Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was caught off guard by Hudson-Odoi's strike, which found its way past him at the near post during this tightly contested match at the City Ground. Despite having narrowly thwarted a previous attempt from Hudson-Odoi, Ederson's resolve waned in the crucial moment.
While Forest enjoys a rejuvenation, moving four points ahead of City in third place, the reigning champions face increasing pressure. Pep Guardiola's men, significantly trailing league leaders Liverpool, must battle to secure a top-five finish and a Champions League spot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arne Slot: Liverpool's Winning Mindset Amidst Premier League Pressure
Clash of Titans: RCB vs UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League
Thrilling Women's Premier League Match: UP Warriorz Triumph Over Delhi Capitals
Leicester City’s Coaching Shake-Up Amidst Premier League Struggles
Thrilling Tie: Women's Premier League Clash Ends in Draw