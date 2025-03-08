Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Upsets Manchester City’s Champions League Hopes

Nottingham Forest boosted its Champions League qualification hopes with a surprising 1-0 victory over Manchester City, thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's late goal. The win leaves Forest third in the Premier League, four points ahead of City, which now struggles to maintain a top-five finish under Pep Guardiola.

Nottingham Forest bolstered its bid for Champions League qualification by overcoming Manchester City with a narrow 1-0 victory in Saturday's Premier League clash. Callum Hudson-Odoi's decisive goal in the 83rd minute sealed the win, stunning a lackluster City side.

Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was caught off guard by Hudson-Odoi's strike, which found its way past him at the near post during this tightly contested match at the City Ground. Despite having narrowly thwarted a previous attempt from Hudson-Odoi, Ederson's resolve waned in the crucial moment.

While Forest enjoys a rejuvenation, moving four points ahead of City in third place, the reigning champions face increasing pressure. Pep Guardiola's men, significantly trailing league leaders Liverpool, must battle to secure a top-five finish and a Champions League spot.

