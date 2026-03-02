Premier League's Set-Piece Revolution: A New Reality in Football

The Premier League has become a battleground for set-piece strategies, according to Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman has voiced his frustration over the league's shift towards set-piece goals, which he sees as a departure from enjoyable traditional play.

Slot highlights Arsenal's effective use of corners, evidenced in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea, while Liverpool mirrored this tactic in defeating West Ham 5-2. He attributes the competitive nature of the Premier League partly to this trend, which allows smaller clubs to challenge the giants. However, he also frames lenient English refereeing as a contributing factor.

Slot reflects nostalgically on the game's evolution and warns that this focus on set-pieces might persist through future generations, as seen in under-16s matches. Liverpool is set to face Wolverhampton twice this week, though playmaker Florian Wirtz remains sidelined with a back injury.

