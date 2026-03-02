Left Menu

Premier League's Set-Piece Revolution: A New Reality in Football

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed dissatisfaction with the Premier League's current focus on set-piece goals, describing it as the 'new reality.' Both Arsenal and Liverpool have capitalized on this trend with recent victories. Slot criticizes lenient English refereeing and anticipates the continuation of set-piece dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:00 IST
Premier League's Set-Piece Revolution: A New Reality in Football
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Premier League has become a battleground for set-piece strategies, according to Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman has voiced his frustration over the league's shift towards set-piece goals, which he sees as a departure from enjoyable traditional play.

Slot highlights Arsenal's effective use of corners, evidenced in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea, while Liverpool mirrored this tactic in defeating West Ham 5-2. He attributes the competitive nature of the Premier League partly to this trend, which allows smaller clubs to challenge the giants. However, he also frames lenient English refereeing as a contributing factor.

Slot reflects nostalgically on the game's evolution and warns that this focus on set-pieces might persist through future generations, as seen in under-16s matches. Liverpool is set to face Wolverhampton twice this week, though playmaker Florian Wirtz remains sidelined with a back injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

 Global
2
Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

 Turkey
3
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026