Premier League's Set-Piece Revolution: A New Reality in Football
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed dissatisfaction with the Premier League's current focus on set-piece goals, describing it as the 'new reality.' Both Arsenal and Liverpool have capitalized on this trend with recent victories. Slot criticizes lenient English refereeing and anticipates the continuation of set-piece dominance.
The Premier League has become a battleground for set-piece strategies, according to Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman has voiced his frustration over the league's shift towards set-piece goals, which he sees as a departure from enjoyable traditional play.
Slot highlights Arsenal's effective use of corners, evidenced in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea, while Liverpool mirrored this tactic in defeating West Ham 5-2. He attributes the competitive nature of the Premier League partly to this trend, which allows smaller clubs to challenge the giants. However, he also frames lenient English refereeing as a contributing factor.
Slot reflects nostalgically on the game's evolution and warns that this focus on set-pieces might persist through future generations, as seen in under-16s matches. Liverpool is set to face Wolverhampton twice this week, though playmaker Florian Wirtz remains sidelined with a back injury.
