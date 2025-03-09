Djokovic's Descent: A Shocking Exit at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic's tenure at Indian Wells ended unexpectedly as he succumbed to a determined Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. Despite a lack of visible injury hindrance, Djokovic struggled to find his rhythm, ultimately falling 6-2 3-6 6-1.

The 37-year-old Serbian, fresh from an Australian Open semi-final retirement, cited the resurfaced courts as a challenge—a change intended to align Indian Wells with Miami Open standards. Djokovic acknowledged his struggle to read the ball's bounce, attributing this difficulty to his uneven performance.

Currently on a three-match losing streak, Djokovic aims to regroup before the Miami Open. He revealed plans to confer with coach Andy Murray to determine his approach moving forward, as the tennis icon navigates a challenging phase in his distinguished career.

(With inputs from agencies.)