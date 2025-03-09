Left Menu

Djokovic's Descent: A Shocking Exit at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic faced a surprising defeat at Indian Wells, losing to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. The 24-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged his poor performance, citing difficulty adapting to the newly resurfaced courts. Djokovic plans to consult with his coach for future strategies.

Novak Djokovic's tenure at Indian Wells ended unexpectedly as he succumbed to a determined Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. Despite a lack of visible injury hindrance, Djokovic struggled to find his rhythm, ultimately falling 6-2 3-6 6-1.

The 37-year-old Serbian, fresh from an Australian Open semi-final retirement, cited the resurfaced courts as a challenge—a change intended to align Indian Wells with Miami Open standards. Djokovic acknowledged his struggle to read the ball's bounce, attributing this difficulty to his uneven performance.

Currently on a three-match losing streak, Djokovic aims to regroup before the Miami Open. He revealed plans to confer with coach Andy Murray to determine his approach moving forward, as the tennis icon navigates a challenging phase in his distinguished career.

