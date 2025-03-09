Left Menu

Thrilling Triumphs and Surprising Setbacks: Weekend Sports Highlights

Weekend sports highlights featured South Carolina advancing in the SEC, Aryna Sabalenka recovering after Australian Open heartbreak, and Novak Djokovic's early exit at Indian Wells. TCU advanced in the Big 12, and Magomed Ankalaev claimed the UFC light heavyweight title. Xavier Worthy faced legal challenges, but charges were not pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating weekend of sports, No. 5 South Carolina secured a spot in the SEC tournament final with a commanding 93-75 victory over No. 10 Oklahoma. Joyce Edwards led the charge with 21 points, while the Gamecocks await the winner between Texas and LSU for the championship game.

Tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka is bouncing back from her Australian Open disappointment, performing strongly in the Indian Wells tournament. Conversely, Novak Djokovic faced a surprising second-round exit, falling to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp, marking a repeated early departure in the competition.

In mixed martial arts, Magomed Ankalaev emerged victorious to become the UFC light heavyweight champion, defeating Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, in legal news, Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs was arrested for domestic violence, but prosecutors have declined to pursue charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

