Thrilling Triumphs and Surprising Setbacks: Weekend Sports Highlights
Weekend sports highlights featured South Carolina advancing in the SEC, Aryna Sabalenka recovering after Australian Open heartbreak, and Novak Djokovic's early exit at Indian Wells. TCU advanced in the Big 12, and Magomed Ankalaev claimed the UFC light heavyweight title. Xavier Worthy faced legal challenges, but charges were not pursued.
In an exhilarating weekend of sports, No. 5 South Carolina secured a spot in the SEC tournament final with a commanding 93-75 victory over No. 10 Oklahoma. Joyce Edwards led the charge with 21 points, while the Gamecocks await the winner between Texas and LSU for the championship game.
Tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka is bouncing back from her Australian Open disappointment, performing strongly in the Indian Wells tournament. Conversely, Novak Djokovic faced a surprising second-round exit, falling to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp, marking a repeated early departure in the competition.
In mixed martial arts, Magomed Ankalaev emerged victorious to become the UFC light heavyweight champion, defeating Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, in legal news, Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs was arrested for domestic violence, but prosecutors have declined to pursue charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diana Taurasi Bids Farewell: A Basketball Legend Retires
Diana Taurasi: Sky-High Legacy in Women's Basketball
Zalgiris Kaunas' Bold Move: Basketball for Ukraine
Serena Williams Joins Toronto Tempo: A New Era for Women's Basketball in Canada
Firing Squad Execution in South Carolina: A Historic Decision in Capital Punishment