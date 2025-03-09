Thrilling Triumphs and Surprising Setbacks: Weekend Sports Highlights

In an exhilarating weekend of sports, No. 5 South Carolina secured a spot in the SEC tournament final with a commanding 93-75 victory over No. 10 Oklahoma. Joyce Edwards led the charge with 21 points, while the Gamecocks await the winner between Texas and LSU for the championship game.

Tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka is bouncing back from her Australian Open disappointment, performing strongly in the Indian Wells tournament. Conversely, Novak Djokovic faced a surprising second-round exit, falling to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp, marking a repeated early departure in the competition.

In mixed martial arts, Magomed Ankalaev emerged victorious to become the UFC light heavyweight champion, defeating Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, in legal news, Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs was arrested for domestic violence, but prosecutors have declined to pursue charges.

